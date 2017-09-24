Norris obit

Mr. Benjamin ‘Ben’ Haywood Norris, age 96, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 21, 2017 at his home. He was born August 29, 1921 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Cuthbert Eli Norris and Vassie Elizabeth Wood Norris. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Marie Norris, a son, William Edward Norris and a sister, Talma Scorza.

Mr. Norris delivered the Panama City New Herald for 30 years in the Bonifay area. Prior to his newspaper route he was a truck driver and auto mechanic. He served proudly in the United States Army during World War II.

Mr. Norris is survived by one son, James Robert Norris and wife Leslie of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Kathleen Marie Long and husband Robert of Phoenix, AZ; one brother, Billie Paul Norris and wife Elsie of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Alma Griffin of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Jason, Sabrina, Andrea, Bridget, Christina and Cherri; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 28, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow with Military Honors in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour to the service.