Jack Monk, age 73 of Panama City, FL passed from this life on Friday, September 22, 2017. He was born on December 13, 1943 to the late Hershel and Cora Lee (Everett) Monk in Chipley, FL.

Jack is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and worked for West Point Stevens before retiring.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joy monk, two brothers, Mack Monk and William “Bud” Monk. Survivors include, one daughter, Karen Hudspeth of Virginia, eight sisters, Betty Jean Redmon, Lunette Blackwell, Willie Mae Cafferty, Shirley Mellon, Berna Lou Palmer, Louverne Spence, Mary Duff, Celeste Walsingham, three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Cloys Joiner officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the Chapel. Interment will be held at Piney grove Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.