City Council meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met September 19.

Ordinance No. 945 (first reading) – Natural Gas Rates

Ordinance No. 946 (first reading) – Code Enforcement

Resolution No. 17-17 – FY 16/17 Budget Amendment

Planning & Zoning Recommendation: request for manufactured home siting and variance, 68- Deermont, Deborah Brown

CRA contract renewal

CRA alleyway project plan

CRA Mentor Program applicant, Alesha Pridgen

Special Event application – Chipley High School Homecoming Parade

Special Event application – Annual Trunk or Treat

Special Event application – 5K Run/Walk

Impact fee waiver request, Melissa Marshall

Disposition of property – 2002 Ford F-150, Water Utilities

Disposition of property – 2002 Ford F250, Water Utilities

Disposition of property – 2003 Ford F250, Water Utilities

Recreation Advisory Committee appointment, Marcus Yeager

P&Z Board member appointment, David Ridley

Employee Classification Document addition – Police Investigator/Code Enforcement Officer

Employee Pay Plan update