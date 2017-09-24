City Council meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met September 19.
Ordinance No. 945 (first reading) – Natural Gas Rates
Ordinance No. 946 (first reading) – Code Enforcement
Resolution No. 17-17 – FY 16/17 Budget Amendment
Planning & Zoning Recommendation: request for manufactured home siting and variance, 68- Deermont, Deborah Brown
CRA contract renewal
CRA alleyway project plan
CRA Mentor Program applicant, Alesha Pridgen
Special Event application – Chipley High School Homecoming Parade
Special Event application – Annual Trunk or Treat
Special Event application – 5K Run/Walk
Impact fee waiver request, Melissa Marshall
Disposition of property – 2002 Ford F-150, Water Utilities
Disposition of property – 2002 Ford F250, Water Utilities
Disposition of property – 2003 Ford F250, Water Utilities
Recreation Advisory Committee appointment, Marcus Yeager
P&Z Board member appointment, David Ridley
Employee Classification Document addition – Police Investigator/Code Enforcement Officer
Employee Pay Plan update