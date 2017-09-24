Brunson obit

Charles Gordon Brunson, 91, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly from Marianna, entered into rest at his home on September 21, 2017.

He was born in Sneads, Florida, May 27,1926, to the late Elbert and Rossie Brunson. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Elbert Brunson. Charles lived most of his life in Marianna but in his later years moved to Kentucky to be near his daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Aldis Waldorff Brunson, two daughters, Wanda Murrie (Joel), Linda Madison (Danny), five grandchildren, Jason Murrie (Katherine), Nathan Murrie (Amy), Jared Madison, Joseph Staynings (Laura), and Lindsey Madison, and six great grandchildren.

Charles retired from the US Postal Service and served his country with honor during WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Hall Harmony Lodge #3024 and a Shriner. He was also a lifetime member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Funeral Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church with visitation at 12 noon, in MacKinnon Hall at the church just prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Sneads American Legion Post 241 will present the US flag to his family in recognition of his military service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Shriner’s Hospitals for children or the Elks National Foundation.