Stolen firearm recovered during traffic stop

A patrol of the Bonnett Pond Road area led to an arrest of a Greenwood man after a stolen weapon was located during a traffic stop.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Bonnet Pond Road and Pioneer Road Thursday afternoon. During the initial contact, the driver, identified as Jason Perry, 31, exhibited behaviors that caused the deputy concern, at which time Perry was asked if he had any weapons in his possession. Perry advised the deputy he had a handgun located in the vehicle.

During the retrieval of the handgun, deputies also located a digital scale that contained methamphetamine residue.

As the deputy advised Perry a subsequent search of the vehicle would be performed due to the illegal substance being present, Perry became very anxious and stated that there was another gun in the vehicle that he believed to be stolen.

Upon confirmation of the handgun being stolen out of Jackson County, Perry was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of dealing in stolen property by knowing buying and possessing a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our deputies are trained to go beyond the traffic stop,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “They are trained to be inquisitive which ensures their safety and the success of locating drugs, stolen property and other harmful contraband that may be present.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.