Homecoming held at HCHS

Homecoming for Holmes County High School was held Friday, September 22. The homecoming court was presented during the football game against Northview, which the HCHS Blue Devils won 42-13.

Freshman Attendants & Escorts: Ava Byrd and Ethen Vickery; Hailey Johnson and Jeremy Martinez

Sophomore Attendants & Escorts: Katy Jo Bomann and Gage Lang; Brooke Harrison and Victor Gonzalez; Cassie Pate and Daylon Richard

Junior Attendants & Escorts: Courtney Demarais and Aden Cooper; Paisley Howell and Bubba Nelson; Jasmine Johnson and P.J. Hooper; Cassidy Taylor and Bailey Rich

Senior Attendants & Escorts: Kodie King and Michael Hull; Taylor Sasnett and Cameron Harrison; Alivia York and Dustin York; Jessica Bomann and Taylor Carroll; Tori Burk and Kevin Martinez; Megan Erickson and Zac Messer

Tori Burk was crowned Homecoming Queen.