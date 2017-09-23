The Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society are holding their Crafty ‘Crows Fest at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Chipley today. Both of the Historical Society’s museums are open and farmers are on site with fresh produce. There are several categories in the scarecrow building contest, with lots of awards including cash, certificates, trophies and ribbons. Arts and crafts include wood crafts, jewelry, painting, needle arts, handicrafts, candles, kitchen products, bath products, honey products, dream catchers, ornaments and more. There is also a cake auction and lots of great food and drinks are available.

