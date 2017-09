The City of Chipley’s Water Department has scheduled water line maintenance to begin on September 25, beginning at 11:30 P.M. Customers affected will be on S.R. 77 from Nearing Hills Road South to Interstate 10 on both sides of the highway. Customers may experience LOW to NO WATER PRESSURE for approximately 4 hours or until repairs are completed. A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect once water is restored. If you have questions, call Public Works at 850-638-6346.

