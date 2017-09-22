TOPGUN at NAS Pensacola

NAS PENSACOLA, FLA. — Residents near Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola may see increased aircraft around the base as the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program, also known as “TOPGUN” operate in and around the Gulf Coast area September 22nd through Oct 7th.

The unit, based out of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, teaches fighter and strike tactics and techniques to selected Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers, who return to their operating units as surrogate instructors.

Residents can expect to see F-18 Hornets and Super Hornets and F-16 Fighting Falcons taking off and returning to NAS Pensacola during normal flight hours.