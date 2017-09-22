Suspicious person report leads to meth arrest

Reports of a suspicious man knocking on the doors of multiple Hartzog Road residences led to the arrest of a Panama City man identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Edward Lynn.

Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a residence on Tuesday, just before noon, after receiving complaints that a suspicious person was attempting to enter their home at 2126 Hartzog Road.

As deputies approached the residence they observed an unoccupied car in the roadway.

Arriving on scene, deputies observed a male subject later identified as Lynn, standing on the porch at the complainant’s address peering into the front door of the home.

During a search deputies located a clear baggie containing methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a glass bulb which contained methamphetamine residue.

Lynn was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Often, encountering a person who is seemingly under the influence of illegal narcotics can have a very negative outcome, such as theft, assault, or even worse, says Sheriff Crews. “We are fortunate for the watchful eye of neighbors at times like this, which have assisted in a favorable outcome.”

