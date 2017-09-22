Man on probation arrested again after meth found during traffic stop

A man on state drug offender probation is back behind bars for drug charges following a traffic stop.

A Nissan Altima was observed traveling on Orange Hill Road at approximately 30 mph over the posted speed limit just before 8:30 p.m. last Friday night. A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop, identifying the driver as Anthony Bonner, 21, of Fountain. Bonner was accompanied by two passengers, one being a small child.

As the deputy spoke with the driver, he noticed a strong odor of synthetic marijuana was present. Upon questioning Bonner, he admitted to having “just smoked some fake.” A search was performed at this time revealing a plastic baggie of methamphetamine under Bonner’s vehicle, just where he had been standing. Bonner admitted to having thrown the baggie in attempts to avoid being arrested.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy locating a reddish orange gummy substance, which Bonner advised was a THC gummy, a box of sandwich bags, a digital scale, and a large amount of loose synthetic marijuana.

Bonner was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

The suspected THC gummy and the synthetic marijuana have been sent to Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing. Additional charges are pending.

“This small child and other children in our county who are living in these conditions are the very reason we are working so hard to combat the use, sale, and possession of narcotics,” says Sheriff Crews.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.