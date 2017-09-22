Legislative delegation meeting

The Walton, Holmes, Washington, and Jackson County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual Pre-Session meetings on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the following locations:

9:00 a.m. CST – Walton County Board of County Commissioners, 76 North 6th Street DeFuniak Springs, FL

10:30 a.m. CST – Washington County Board of County Commissioners, 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL

11:45 a.m. CST – Holmes County Board of County Commissioners, 107 E. Virginia Avenue Bonifay, FL

2:15 p.m. CST – Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, 2864 Madison Street Marianna, FL

This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2018 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Walton and/or Holmes County Legislation Delegation meetings, please email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Rep. Drake’s district office at (850) 951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 1st.

To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Washington and/or Jackson County Legislation Delegation meetings, please email gainer.george@flsenate.gov or gainey.andrea@flsenate.gov or contact Senator Gainer’s district office at (850) 747-5454 no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 1st.

The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City). Both Drake and Gainer represent other counties in Northwest Florida.