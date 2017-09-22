The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties will be having the annual Healthy Start Community Yard Sale. The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Annex on Highway 79 in Bonifay. This event is a community yard sale for baby and children’s clothing and items. The cost to participant is one pack of diapers. The diapers will be used by the Healthy Start Programs in Holmes and Washington Counties. The goal of Healthy Start is to prevent infant mortality and to provide services to pregnant women and children ages 0-3. Registration forms are available at the Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties. For more information or to reserve a table, please contact 547-8500 ext. 0905 or 638-6240 ext. 5106.

