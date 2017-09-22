Check presentation at Dunkin’ Donuts

Local representatives from Dunkin’ Donuts were in Chipley on Thursday, September 21, to present a $4,360 check to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. Funds were collected from August 29-31 during a fundraiser held at 21 Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida, including: Alabama – Dothan and Enterprise; Florida – Chipley, Callaway, Crestview, Destin, Ft. Walton Beach, Gulf Breeze, Lynn Haven, Miramar Beach, Niceville, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Pensacola.

Coalition board members, child care center directors, staff, and local media shared in the celebration. A local 5-year-old Voluntary Prekindergarten student, Darby Cook, created a beautiful piece of artwork that was presented to Chipley Dunkin’ Donuts Store Manager James Jones. Cook said the artwork was a gift from “me and my friends.” Jones said that he was proud to partner with the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, and even more proud to hang Cook’s artwork in their store.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida Assistant Director Suzan Gage said. “Because of our $1 to $16 grant match agreement, this donation of $4,360 means we will be able to pull down $69,760 for direct client services. This donation will change the lives of several families in Northwest Florida.”

There are currently more than 700 eligible children on the waitlist needing services provided through the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, so donations from Dunkin’ Donuts will be used to help serve more parents and families.