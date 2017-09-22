Burglary investigation leads to stolen property and drug arrest

Items recently reported stolen from a residence on Ada Road have been located and an arrest has been made.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at approximately 6:30 p.m. on September 17. During the investigation, deputies found evidence that led them to an adjacent property where they made contact with 34-year-old Angel Foster.

Foster consented to a search of the property at which time deputies were able to locate several items that were recently reported as stolen. An electric pressure washer, wagon, fishing rod and reels and other small items were recovered.

“We were happy to be able to recover these stolen items as quickly as we did, says Sheriff Crews. “Our goal is to make our citizens feel safe to leave their homes and property without fear of others taking their belongings.”

During the burglary investigation, deputies also found that marijuana was being produced on the property.

Foster was booked into Washington County Jail on the charges of dealing in stolen property, marijuana cultivation, and possession of marijuana.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.