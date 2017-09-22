Anderson obit

Mr. George Norman Anderson, 64 of Bonifay, Florida died on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Monday, August 17, 1953, he was the son of the late James Anderson and the late Vivian Minor Anderson.

He is a Veteran of the United States Army and retired after 20 years of service and was also a City of Chipley employee and retired after 35 years of employment.

Surviving is his wife, May Anderson, son, Joshua Anderson of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Cindy Adderton of Moultrie, GA, brother, Joe Anderson of Caryville, FL, sisters, Virginia Hewett of Bonifay, FL, Paula Locke of Bonifay, FL, Becky Miller of Chipley, FL and Dorcus Williamson of Andalusia, AL; 8 grandchildren, Alan Griffin, Tanner Hamilton, Lastat Adams, Wesley Stanley, Hunter Stanley, Hazel Adams, Hadlynn Adams, Addison Tart.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. James Elmore officiating with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.