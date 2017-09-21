NAS Pensacola hosts Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will close the 2017 season at their annual Homecoming Air Show aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11.

Tentatively scheduled for both days will be extraordinary aerobatics by performers such as the Vertigo Air Shows Jet Glider, the world’s only jet-launched sail plane, flown by Bob Carlton; an A-4 Skyhawk flown by Paul Wood; the Mig-17 piloted by Randy Ball; the Super Stearman flown by Greg Shelton with Wing Walker Ashely Shelton; and John Klatt will fly the Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco. The Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team will jump in to the show and Chris Darnell will drive the 300+ mile per hour Shockwave Jet Truck plus many more acts.

Along with incredible flying demonstrations, dozens of military and civilian aircraft will be on display. These static displays will include a variety of aircraft ranging from the present-day, state-of-the-art fighters to aircraft from the 1930s.

In addition to the scheduled Friday and Saturday shows, there will be a special night show from 4:00-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 only. Aircraft will light up the sky with full afterburner and pyrotechnics, and will end with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Pensacola area.

Gates open both days at 8 a.m. and admission and parking for all shows are free. Areas will be reserved for the physically challenged. Food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concession stands. Pets and coolers are not permitted.

Security personnel and signs will direct spectators to parking areas near the show site.

Additional information on the show and reserved seating, access: http://www.naspensacolaairshow.com/.