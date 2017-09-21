Brown obit

Dennis Andra Brown, Sr., of Vernon, Florida went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2017. He was 49 years old.

Dennis was born on December 20, 1967 to Linda Joann Brown and Hazel Edwards in Washington County, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home he accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida. He was educated in the public school system of Washington County, Florida and was employed with Stampede Construction.

Affectionately known as “Pig”, he would enjoy fishing, and cooking for his family and friends throughout his community for different occasions. He was the life of any get together that the family had.

He leaves to cherish his memories his two children: Dennis Andra Brown, Jr., and Zania Katherine Brown; mother & step-father: Linda Joann and Clinton Davis; father & step-mother: Hazel and Pamela Edwards; two brothers: Anthony Edwards and MSG (USAF) Christopher Edwards (Mena); three step-brothers: Shawn Reed, Gwuan Reed, and Stacey Blackmon; two nieces: Chandler and Hannah Edwards; nephew: Noah Edwards; mother of his children: Diane Clark; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held 11 A.M CST, Saturday, September 23, 2017 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, Rev. Willie E. Brown, Min. Wade Brown, Bro. Leonard Dean, and Dr. Louis D. Brown, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing

Mr. Brown will lie in repose 1 hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.