BCF Cookie Day serves as sweet reminder

A special delivery made by the First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen spread joy and filled sweet tooth cravings around campus at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, on September 19. At the beginning of each semester, the First Lady arrives on campus bearing trays full of homemade cookies in assorted flavors. These heaping trays are dispersed among the various dorms and office buildings so that no one has to miss out on the eagerly anticipated “Cookie Day”.

Over the years, the First Lady has insisted on keeping the “Cookie Day” tradition alive because of the pure joy it brings to students, faculty and staff amidst their busy schedules. It also provides a touch of home for new students who may find themselves feeling a little homesick as they readjust to life on the college campus. This sweet delivery is about more than just cookies; it displays Ms. Ruth Ann’s love and compassion for the entire BCF family. Her selfless gesture serves as a reminder that students are more than an ID number; they are deeply loved and prayed for by her. Not only were the homemade treats a demonstration of Christ-like service, according to students they tasted delicious too. BCF Freshman Victori Koepsell thought her usual favorite cookies were tasty but, after sampling the baked goods made by Ms. Ruth Ann, Ms. Gail Floyd, Ms. Dawn Freeman and Ms. Dawn Hyde, she claimed, “they’ve got nothing on the First Lady’s cookies.”

“Cookie Day” is one of the many expressions of how BCF faculty and staff, along with their spouses, go above and beyond to invest in the lives of students as they prepare for areas of leadership and ministry. Students, faculty, and staff are truly appreciative of all the time, expense, and love that Ms. Ruth Ann puts into this special day each semester.

