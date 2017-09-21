Baxley obit

Mrs. Colleen Baxley, 90 of Graceville, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017.

Mrs. Colleen was born in Holmes County, Florida on August 29, 1927 to the late Johnny Lee Corbitt and Beatrice Rushing Corbitt. A graduate of Holmes County High School, she was a homemaker and a member of Damascus Baptist Church

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Euel Baxley and one son Ken Baxley, four brothers Jim Corbitt, Leon Corbitt, Wendel Corbitt, S.A. “Red” Corbitt, two sisters Vertie Elmore, Mary Ellen Phillips.

Survived by son Steve Baxley (Brenda), two daughters Cheryl Hatfield (Bob), Ramona Housman (Don); three grandchildren Tanya Strickland, Stevie Baxley, Janica Baxley, two great grandsons, a host of nieces and nephews.