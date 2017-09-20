UF nursing doctoral students awarded prestigious national scholarships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two students in the University of Florida College of Nursing’s Ph.D. program have earned national scholarships to help fund their education.

Cassandre Jean-Antoine was selected to receive the National Black Nurses Association’s Lynn Edwards Research Scholarship. The scholarship is sponsored by Linda Burnes-Bolton, past president of the National Black Nurses Association. The $15,000 scholarship is based on scholastic achievement and leadership for those pursuing a Ph.D. in nursing. Jean-Antoine is also a Jonas Center Nurse Leader Scholar. Her research explores the attributes of minority nurse executives in hospital settings. After completing the Ph.D. program, she would like to become a nurse executive in a health care organization with the goal of having a positive impact on the community through education and research.

New Ph.D. student and recent R.N. to B.S.N. graduate Christina Jones was selected to receive the 2017-2018 Johnson & Johnson Campaign for Nursing’s Future-AACN Minority Nurse Faculty Scholarship. She will receive a $16,500 scholarship and additional funding to cover her expenses for attending AACN’s Faculty Development Conference in Atlanta.

Jones won a first-place award in the Top Student Poster Presentation at the Southern Nursing Research Society’s annual conference, where she networked with nursing researchers from around the country. In her doctoral program, Jones hopes to study the role of nursing-implicit bias on racial and ethnic disparities in end-of-life decision making for terminally ill patients.