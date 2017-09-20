Mashburn obit

Dempsey Dashong (Jack) Mashburn, 89, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2017. Jack was born April 21, 1928 to Mansel Dashong and Lillie Seay Land Mashburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Malone Mashburn, Hayward Mashburn and Gavins Land; five sisters: Minnie Mashburn Cavanaugh, Mary Mashburn, Ara Lee Mashburn, Eva Mashburn and Pauline Land; nephew: Ford Cavanaugh.

Jack is survived by four nieces: Fern Cavanaugh Penny, Amy Mashburn, Rachel Hitterman, and Betty Cavanaugh; one nephew: Eric Mashburn. Also surviving are numerous cousins; best friends: John McMurray and Tom Davis; forever friend: Geneice Ivey.

Graveside services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mashburn Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Hussey officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. Mashburn Cemetery is located on Mashburn Road in Youngstown, Florida.