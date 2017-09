Cypress Creek Community Church will hold their free food giveaway on Saturday, September 23, at 8 a.m. The church is located two miles west of Alford at 1772 Macedonia Road just off the Alford Hwy. The entire congregation invites everyone throughout the area to participate in this free food truckload giveaway. You must be present and a Florida resident to receive the food. For more information, contact 850-718-7311.

