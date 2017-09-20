“Beauty & the Beast” cast announced

The Spanish Trail Playhouse held open auditions for their upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The following people were cast:
BELLE – Sarah Yoder
BEAST – Nathan Spencer
MAURICE – Lee Shook
GASTON – Rob Nixon
LEFOU – Lance Newcomb
MONSIEUR D’ ARQUE – Calvin Booth
COGSWORTH – Seth Cook
LUMIERE – Nolan Spencer
BABETTE – Rebecca Wester
MRS. POTTS – Lori Lemon
CHIP – Jilian Pedraja
MADAME DE LA GRANDE BOUCHE – Rachel Webb
SILLY GIRL 1 – Maison Fulton
SILLY GIRL 2 – Paige McKinnie
SILLY GIRL 3 – Courtney Guthrie
TOWNSPEOPLE/ANGRY MOB/ENCHANTED OBJECTS: Ray White, Ray Bixby, Nick Taylor, Emily Anne Childress, Mikayla Cotton, Mckayla Christmas, Jenna Shelley, Haley Helms, Katy Grammer, Brittani Wolfe, Carrie Bennett, Julian Cope, Rebecca Boggs, Tinsley Hodges
Congratulations to all cast members! Join us on November 9-12 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley.