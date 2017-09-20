“Beauty & the Beast” cast announced

The Spanish Trail Playhouse held open auditions for their upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The following people were cast:

BELLE – Sarah Yoder

BEAST – Nathan Spencer

MAURICE – Lee Shook

GASTON – Rob Nixon

LEFOU – Lance Newcomb

MONSIEUR D’ ARQUE – Calvin Booth

COGSWORTH – Seth Cook

LUMIERE – Nolan Spencer

BABETTE – Rebecca Wester

MRS. POTTS – Lori Lemon

CHIP – Jilian Pedraja

MADAME DE LA GRANDE BOUCHE – Rachel Webb

SILLY GIRL 1 – Maison Fulton

SILLY GIRL 2 – Paige McKinnie

SILLY GIRL 3 – Courtney Guthrie

TOWNSPEOPLE/ANGRY MOB/ENCHANTED OBJECTS: Ray White, Ray Bixby, Nick Taylor, Emily Anne Childress, Mikayla Cotton, Mckayla Christmas, Jenna Shelley, Haley Helms, Katy Grammer, Brittani Wolfe, Carrie Bennett, Julian Cope, Rebecca Boggs, Tinsley Hodges

Congratulations to all cast members! Join us on November 9-12 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley.