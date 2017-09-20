B-shoc at Free Will Baptist

Get ready for an experience like no other … a high energy worship celebration thru a state of the art multi media presentation. Music artist B-shoc brings God’s word in a laser light show with the bass pumping and gets everyone jumping. Come experience it yourself FREE at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1387 South Blvd, Chipley, on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. V.I.P. meet and greet tickets are $10 each and starts at 5:45 p.m. Please bring a can or non-perishable item for our local food pantry. Check out B-shoc’s music at www.b-shoc.com. See ya there!

