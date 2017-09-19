Tolls return Thursday morning

FORT LAUDERDALE—Tolls on a vast majority of Florida’s Turnpike system, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges, and all regional toll facilities throughout the State will be reinstated this Thursday, September 21st at 12:01 a.m. Tolls were suspended on Tuesday, September 5th to help facilitate Hurricane Irma evacuation and relief activities.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with S.R. 874 (Mile Post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.