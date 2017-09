Special meeting in Wausau

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE TOWN OF WAUSAU WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2017 BEGINNING AT 5:01 PM OR AS SOON THEREAFTER AS POSSIBLE TO HAVE THE FINAL READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 17-003

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 FOR THE TOWN OF WAUSAU, FLORIDA AND APPROPRIATING THE FUNDS FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR.

ANYONE WISHING A COMPLETE COPY OF THE ENTIRE ORDINANCE AND PROPOSED 2017-2018 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET PLEASE CONTACT THE TOWN CLERK.

THE TOWN OF WAUSAU IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE JURISDICTION. ANYONE NEEDING ASSISTANCE PLEASE CONTACT THE TOWN CLERK 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SAID MEETING AT 850-638-1781.

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE TOWN OF WAUSAU WILL HOLD A MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2017 BEGINNING AT 5:30PM OR AS SOON THEREAFTER AS POSSIBLE. AGENDA WIIL BE PUBLISHED