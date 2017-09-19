School Board recognizes students with perfect FSA scores

Students with perfect FSA scores were recognized when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Kate M. Smith Elementary: Ashlin Granger (03 Math), Rihana Nur (04 Math)

Vernon Middle School: Kirstyn Brown (06 Math), Brock Hodges (08 Science)

Roulhac Middle School: Audrey Holley (07 Civics), Will Taylor (07 Civics), Lara Fleener (08 Science), Carrlee Harris (08 ELA)

Vernon Elementary School: Shaylin Costales (05 Math), Shaylin Costales (05 Science), Gavin Henderson (05 Math), Alice Kopp (05 Math)

The following consent items were approved.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Budget Amendments Approval of minutes for Regular Board Meeting on August 14, 2017 Approval of minutes for Executive Session on August 14, 2017 Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School Band to a Marching Band Festival in Rehobeth, Alabama on September 30, 2017 and at Troy University in Troy, Alabama on October 7, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School Theatre Department to New York City Theatre District, New York City, New York on March 19-22, 2018 Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School Ag students to attend the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, GA on October 19, 2017 Approval of 2017-2018 bus routes Approval of FPTC EMT Coordinator/Instruction pay change Approval of out-of-state travel for FPTC Cosmetology Instructor Shanda Bruner and her class to attend a training in Dothan, AL Approval of contract with Xaviera Henderson as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Roulhac Middle School for August 1, 2017 through November 30, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School FFA to Sunbelt Expo in Moultrie, GA on October 18, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School FFA to Peanut Festival in Dothan, AL on November 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Marching Band Competition in Dothan, AL on October 7, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Marching Band Competition in Troy, AL on October 14, 2017 Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School VE class to Peanut Festival in Dothan, AL on November 9, 2017 Approval of Course Offerings for Endorsement in Athletic Coaching Approval of Cooperative Agreement between Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and Washington County School Board Approval of Title I, Part A (Washington) grant Approval of Title I, Part D (Okeechobee) grant Approval of Title II, Part A (Washington) grant Approval of Title II, Part A (Okeechobee) grant Approval of contract with Kaylen Randall for SLP Services Approval of AVID agreement Approval of contract with Soliant Health, Inc. for OT services Approval to advertise for changes to Student Progression Plan Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) Small District Council Assessment Dues 2017-2018 Approval of contract with Donald Jenkins, Asst. Football Coach at Vernon High School Approval of change of position at OYDC Approval of Lease Agreement with Xerox for the District office Approval of Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Annual Financial Report Approval of Memorandum of Agreement with WCEA Approval of contract with Debra Grande Approval of 2017-2018 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) application Approval of 2017-2018 Assessment Calendar Approval of BoardDocs LT services Approval of contract with Lawayne McDonald to provide coaching services at Vernon Middle School Approval of contract with Kristi McDonald to provide coaching services at Vernon Middle School Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School for Kristi Hinson to attend the Festival of Voices at the University of Montevallo in Alabama Approval to pay FASA membership dues

Under other action items, approval was made for a new School Board attorney: Fuqua, Milton, and Carter P.A., Attorneys at Law.

The following personnel items were approved:

A. District:

1. Approval of transfer of Katherine Bunge, teacher from KMS to Hospital/Homebound teacher

2. Approval of 21st CCLC Instructional personnel recommendations

3. Approval of 21st CCLC Non-Instructional personnel recommendations (paras)

4. Approval of 21st CCLC Non-instructional personnel recommendations (bus drivers)

5. Approval of employee discipline

B. Chipley High School:

1. Approval of resignation of Tiffany McKinney, guidance counselor, effective retroactive September 8, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Peggy Ingram, guidance counselor, effective retroactive September 7, 2017

C. Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Grants/Marketing Coordinator, Leola Brock, effective retroactive September 12, 2017

D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

1. Approval of leave of absence of Anne Mary Nichols, teacher, effective September 12, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Amy Thompson, teacher, effective September 18, 2017, pending pre-employment screenings

3. Approval of additional unit due to increased enrollment in ESE/prekindergarten

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Cynthia Wynn, teacher, effective September 18, 2017, pending pre-employment screenings

5. Approval of employment recommendation of Michele Odom, paraprofessional, retroactive August 21, 2017

6. Approval to change paraprofessional Lori Rogers’ hours from 6 to 7 hours per day, retroactive August 10, 2017

7. Approval of resignation of Michele Odom, paraprofessional, effective retroactive September 5, 2017

8. Approval of out-of-field assignment for Jesica Havel, teacher

E. Maintenance: None

F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center:

1. Approval of supplement for Kaye Campbell, paraprofessional on Special Assignment for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of supplement for Katrina Bosworth, paraprofessional on Special Assignment for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Steven Stephenson, teacher, effective retroactive September 7, 2017

G. Roulhac Middle School: None

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of resignation of Tammy Lanier, bus driver, effective September 1, 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Brian Brewer, bus driver, effective August 1, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of David Hodges, bus driver, effective retroactive August 10, 2017

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Phyllis Radar, monitor, effective retroactive August 18, 2017

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Holli Smith, paraprofessional, effective retroactive August 15, 2017

2. Approval of leave of absence for Lucinda Castells, teacher, effective September 5, 2017 approximately November 27, 2017

3. Approval of retirement of Laurie Owens, teacher, effective August 31, 2017

J. Vernon High School:

1. Approval of out-of-field personnel for ESOL teachers

K. Vernon Middle School: None

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): None

Following a final public hearing to adopt the millage and final budget for fiscal year 2017-18, the Board approved Resolution #17-03, adopting the required local effort millage rate of 4.4150, adopting the basic discretionary millage rate of 0.7480, adopting the capital outlay millage rate of 1.5000; and Resolution #17-04, adopting the final budget of $84,842,458.03.