The 43rd annual May-Russ Family Reunion is to be held Saturday, October 21, at the Ebro Community Center, 6629 Dog Track Road, Ebro. Doors open at 9 a.m. for set up, with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

Author/historian Dale Cox will be the featured speaker, addressing the May-Russ Family Reunion and guests about the Union Army retreat from “The Battle of Marianna.” The retreat from Marianna takes them to Hard Labor Creek, towards Vernon and Ebro, and across Pine Log Creek on their way to the Gulf Coast in their return to Pensacola. Civil War buffs will find this particularly interesting. The public is welcome to attend this lecture when Mr. Cox takes the floor at 1 p.m. Although this is a free event, donations to the Washington County Historical Society of Chipley in Mr. Cox’s name would be appreciated. Books will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Vicky Cox, reunion chairperson at 813-770-9513.