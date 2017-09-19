August unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in August 2017, down 0.1 percentage point from July 2017 and down 0.9 percentage point from a year ago. There were 408,000 jobless Floridian’s out of a labor force of 10,095,000.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted nonagricultural employment was 8,649,900 in August 2017 an increase of 20,100 jobs over the month. The state gained 221,400 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.6 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.6 percent in August 2017. This rate was 1.0 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 5.6 percent. The labor force was 41,199, up 0.2 percent over the year. There were 1,904 unemployed residents in the region.

Aug-17 Jul-17 Aug-16

Calhoun 5.1 5.4 6.1

Holmes 4.7 5.2 5.6

Jackson 4.6 5.1 5.6

Liberty 4.6 4.7 5.2

Washington 4.3 4.7 5.2

Region 4.6 5.0 5.6

Information provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity