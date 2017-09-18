Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County

U.S. 90 over Cypress Slough Routine Bridge Maintenance – Traffic will be reduced to one lane on US 90 over Cypress Slough, 1.3 miles east of the county line, from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 to 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 as crews perform joint repairs work.

U.S. 90 over Big Reedy Creek Routine Bridge Maintenance – Traffic will be reduced to one lane over Reedy Creek, 2.5 miles east of State Road (S.R) 81, from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 to 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22 as crews replace bridge joints.

Washington County

S.R. 77 Widening Project – Traffic on Houston Road west at S.R. 77 will encounter minor delays beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 as crews restrict traffic to replace a side drain. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.