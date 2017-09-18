Golfing for Paisley

Friends of James and Tyisha Corbitt hosted a golf tourney September 16th to help raise funds associated with their young daughter Paisley who is in a battle against cancer. The tourney was a success! Thanks to the generous contributions of the below sponsors.

Amvets of Chipley

Brown Funeral Home

Bella Salon

Brannon Stand Drugs

Badcock of Graceville

Community South Credit Union

Chipley Animal Hospital

Chipley Gun and Pawn

Cooks Discount Drugs

Dothan National Golf Club

Graphic Designs and Signs

Kings Discount Drugs

Lipford Funeral Home

Mattox Photography

Nichols Auto Repair

One South Bank

Pat Pelham Insurance

Peoples Bank of Graceville

Rogers Insurance

S&W Auto Parts

Stones Meats in Chipley

Wausau Community Development