Daniels obit

Nolan Ivey Daniels, 80, of Marianna died Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Sneads, FL.

Nolan was born October 4, 1936 in Marianna, FL. Before his retirement, he was employed as an Engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation for 37 years. He worked hard and enjoyed his job. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivey & Lena Daniels; wife, Wandis Daniels; son, Eddie Daniels; step-son, Ricky Hagans; sister, Wandis Scott.

He is survived by his dearest friend, Lois Barrentine; son, Larry Daniels (Denise) of Marianna; one daughter, Rhonda Weeks (George Pate) of Molino, FL; three brothers, Norris Daniels of Port St. Joe, Virgil Daniels of Blountstown, and Terry Daniels of Marianna; four grandchildren, Tanya Clunan, Kyle Daniels, Sheena Turner, and Aaron Daniels; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Ellis Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Lipford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.