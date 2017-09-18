Chipley Homecoming Parade news

The 2017 Chipley High School Homecoming Parade will begin on Friday, Oct 13, at 12:45 PM. The parade will assemble on the track at the Old CHS. Gates will open at 10:00 AM to begin assembling. Parking at the assembly area is very limited. Participants will be directed to park on the old CHS baseball field or the practice field on the west side of the stadium. The elderly and those that may need assistance, will be allowed to park along the fence on the south side of the staging area. All entries to the parade must be representing our schools, community, civic, or political organizations and must display signage of such placed on the entry. Entries without signage displayed will not be allowed. Drivers are responsible for the safe operation of their entry as well as the safety of those under their care. Please drive with caution!

The parade route will leave the track at the old CHS track and follow Dalton Street to Highway 90. From there it will travel East on Highway 90 to Highway 77. It will then turn North on Highway 77 (Main Street) and proceed to the light located at Church Avenue and Highway 77. It will then proceed West on Church Avenue to the old CHS. From there it will turn South on North 2nd Street, then West on Railroad Avenue back to the old CHS track.

There is no need to call to register your entry for the parade, but if you need additional information, you can contact Alex Webb at Chipley High School, 850-638-6100, Ext 521 or via email at alex.webb@wcsdschools.com.