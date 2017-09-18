Broome obit

Reverend Larry LaDon Broome, 63, of Grand Ridge, Florida safely made the crossing from this life to enter eternal rest Saturday morning, September 16, 2017, at the Covenant Care Unit of Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. Surrounded by his loving wife and family, he was gently received into the presence of our Heavenly Father after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Reverend Larry was born November 29, 1953 in Marianna, Florida to the late Daniel Hubert and Nora Mae Pettis Broome. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply and cherished every moment spent with them, especially those “little ones.” He had a heart and deep love for children. He was a called servant of God from an early age, devoting his life to the ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and pastoring several churches in the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama. During his ministry, he held credentials with both the Assemblies of God and Pentecostal Holiness denominations. While pastoring in Gulf County he also served as Executive Director of the Gulf County Senior Citizen’s Center strongly advocating for the elderly.

Until his health began to decline, Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, loved to fish with his brothers, and loved to minister and care for his church members. He had a heart for the ministry of God and proved it in his dedication and loving outreach to community, friends, and family.

In addition to his parents Larry is preceded in death by his first wife Paula Smith Broome.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Marilyn Broome; three daughters, Michelle Neel of Grand Ridge, Brandy Davis and Kristen Gilley of Tallahassee; four grandkids, Kayla Neel and Tyler Neel of Grand Ridge, Zac Davis and Sarea Davis of Tallahassee; three great-grandkids, Dixie Davidson, Tucker Davidson, and Adalynn Neel all of Grand Ridge; his caring and loving mother-in-law Laverne Powell, a.k.a. “Granny” of Grand Ridge, five brothers, Wayne Broome (Dianne) of Fountain, Rev. John Broome (Betty) of Marianna, Arnold Broome (Barbara) of Charleston, SC, Elwin Broome (Jean) of Marianna, and Terry Broome (Betty) of Marianna, 2 special sisters-in-law Sandra Simmons of Crawfordville, and Jean Johnson (Roland) of Ashford, AL.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Cypress Community Church with the Rev. Roland Bamberg officiating. Interment will be at Welcome Assembly of God Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Covenant Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during our loved ones illness.

Contributions to Covenant Hospice will be greatly appreciated.