BCF welcomes new librarian

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to welcome Ruth Slagle, the newest member to the BCF family. With her new position as Public Services Librarian, Slagle will take on the role of assisting faculty, staff, and students in locating library materials and resources necessary to complete assignments, as well as offer assistance in researching multiple databases for up-to-the-minute information.

Slagle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Asbury University and recently obtained the Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) degree from the University of Illinois. With her strong educational background and passion for library science, she will be an immensely valuable addition to the BCF campus. The faculty, staff, and students are excited about the newest member to the BCF family and look forward to getting to know Slagle.

For more information on the services offered through the Ida J. McMillan Library, please contact 850-263-3261, ext. 424, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.