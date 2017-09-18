BCF prepares for “See You at the Pole”

Once a year around the globe, students attending elementary schools through college join together with the faculty and staff at their schools for a time of corporate prayer. The annual prayer event is formally known as See You at the Pole™. This year, on September 27, at 7:30 a.m., faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will gather around the flagpoles located in the center of the Graceville campus to pray.

The theme for this year’s prayer gathering is “Fix Our Eyes” which is based on the New International Version translation of Hebrews 12:2, “Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” The entire BCF family will fix their eyes on Jesus during the See You at the Pole™ event by praying specifically for the college, the church, the nation, the local community and leaders, and the world.

The annual BCF See You at the Pole™ experience, led this year by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Amanda Carnley, is always a powerful time of prayer as student’s voice aloud their heart-felt petitions, requests, and concerns. Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to participate in praying for the many needs that are present within our own communities and around the world.

For more information on this year’s See You at the Pole™ rally or other special student life events, call 850-263-3261, ext. 557, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.