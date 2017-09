The Bonnett Pond Church will celebrate its 69th Homecoming this coming Sunday, September 24th. Former pastor, the Reverend Corbin Hicks will be preaching the homecoming morning service at 11:00 A.M. Sunday School begins at 9:45 and lunch will be served following the morning services. All are invited to join us with special invitation to those having attended Bonnett Pond in earlier years. The church is located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd.

Like this: Like Loading...