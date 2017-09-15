by Greg Allen

“We The People” have spoken in resounding fashion.

Many thought socialism wouldn’t dare avail itself upon this great land, but it has.

Few thought Rome capable of atrocities, or world domination, but they were. They may have been one of the first to place capital punishment on display. Those in opposition to Caesar were considered dissidents, opposition. Jesus wasn’t the only one crucified. Rome carried out thousands of crucifixions, placing the punished on the main thoroughfares for all to see. Why was Jesus such a threat? He and his followers, Christians, “We the People,” were opposition.

There have always been dividing factions in the world. We can’t have it both ways. There’s no straddling the fence, no serving two masters, for we must stand upon what we believe.

Shortly before the election I took the time to read the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I believe all three were divinely inspired, for they are like no other. The Declaration of Independence states: ”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.”

But why is there such an assault on the Creator now days? I’ve been to Washington, DC and seen the writings of Thomas Jefferson on the ceiling of that memorial and all of his references to Scripture. I’ve been to the Lincoln Memorial and saw his references to Scripture on a couple walls there.

For you see, God is the essence of faith. He’s opposition to many.

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution makes the claim “To suppress insurrections and repel invasions.” Well, “We The People” have been invaded by a foreign ideology. The Bill of Rights, Article 3 states,” Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for the address of grievances – The entire premise of that article is under attack.

Few thought Adolf Hitler would become what he did, trying to exterminate an entire race, the destruction of 12 million people, but he did. Why did he hate the Jews so? They were the opposition, they were “We The People.”

Many thought Karl Marx was a raving lunatic, but in 1917 Lenin took heed of Marx’s teachings and led the overthrow of a government. Russia has never been the same.

No one thought Joseph Stalin was capable of what he became when he enrolled in the Tiflis Theological Seminary. Shortly after becoming a resident there he crossed over to the dark side by joining the Marxist underground. When his revolutionary activities were discovered he was expelled. He joined the Russian Socialist Democratic Party in 1898 and then went on to exterminate 23 million poor souls, many of which were his own people. Why would he do such a heinous thing? Because the peasants, “We The People,” were in opposition of him and needed to be eliminated.

Few thought Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic of China, would qualify as the greatest mass murderer in world history – but he did. His campaign called “The Great Leap Forward” that began in 1958, tortured and eradicated some 45 million Chinese over the next four years. Why? Because “We The People” were opposition.

For all too long, America’s been prosperous – Prosperity breeds complacency. Yet now we have a struggle on our hands. Now is not the time to cast God aside. “We The People” need to make a stand on many fronts, those of principle, faith and decency. We need a good old-fashioned dose of discernment that will dissect rhetoric and diversion.

We’re talking about oppression versus freedom.

“We The People” just want to live in harmony, but there is always the other side of the coin, a faction that’s hell-bent on enriching their ranks at all costs.

“We The People” have awakened from our slumber, willing to now get involved, to fight those who oppose liberty within our midst.

This past election was like no other. I believe it will be a cursor to many more. “We The People” have been complacent, but now willing to sift through the lies in search of that light called liberty – an unalienable right endowed by our Creator.

Those representing us better heed that which is astir across this land.

Ronald Reagan said: ”If we lose freedom here in America there is no place to escape to; this is the last stand on Earth.”