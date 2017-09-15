James Roland Lee, age 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 13, 2017.

James was born on October 7, 1950 in Chipley, Florida to Silas and Cloti Lee. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and was a farmer by trade.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his two brothers: Wayne Lee and wife Barbara of Chipley, Florida, Bob Lee and wife Patsy of Chipley, Florida; several nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Graveside funeral services will be held 10 A.M. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Orange Hill Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Bob Lee officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.