Forehand obit

Betty Jean Forehand, 79 of Westville, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, September 9, 2017 while surrounded by her family at home.

She was born on December 29, 1937 in Westville to the late Clifton and Mandy Slaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, William Slaughter and one sister Voncille Bozeman.

She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and faithfully served as treasurer for more than 50 years. She also did volunteer work with Head Start as well as Holmes County School System. She enjoyed going to gospel sings with her best friend Eleanor Legear. Betty loved and was loved by everyone she came in contact with. She was the best wife, mama, nanny and friend to ever grace this world.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 61 years, John H. (Red) Forehand, one daughter Glenda Bowers and husband Duane, two sons, Gary Forehand and wife Anita, Greg Forehand and wife Kristin, a brother, Frank Slaughter of Tallahassee, and a sister-in-law Mary Nell Slaughter of Bonifay, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Mitchell Holsonback officiating with visitation being held one hour prior to service. Internment followed at Evergreen Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

A special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving care they provided.