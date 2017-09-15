DHSMV implements fee waivers for those impacted by Hurricane Irma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is waiving certain driver license and motor vehicle service fees for individuals impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“Many Floridians have felt the effect of Hurricane Irma and DHSMV understands the impacts to our customers,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “To aid in the recovery effort, DHSMV is committed to providing all possible assistance to Florida residents. We are proud to serve as a resource in this time of need.”

The following DHSMV driver license and motor vehicle fees are currently waived through October 9, 2017:

Delinquent fee for a late renewal of a driver license or vehicle registration that resulted from severe weather or office closure during Hurricane Irma;

Fee to replace a driver license or ID card if severe weather caused the loss of a credential;

Fee for a duplicate title certificate or vehicle registration if severe weather caused the loss of a title or vehicle registration; and

The $10 expedited title print-on-demand fee for total loss vehicle title related to damage from Hurricane Irma (if liens have been satisfied). This waiver has no end date.

Individuals that qualify must visit a service center to receive the fee waiver. For a listing of all driver license and motor vehicle service centers, visit www.flhsmv.gov/locations. Individuals should also check to see if the service center they plan to visit is open by visiting the emergency office closures webpage.

For regular driver license and motor vehicle services, DHSMV encourages customers to access its online services available 24/7 at GoRenew.com, especially in areas where Hurricane Irma has impacted transportation and forced service center closures. Certain driver license suspensions are also eligible for online reinstatement services at the DHSMVDLCheck webpage or via automated phone line at (850) 617-3000. Please note that fee waiver transactions cannot be processed online.