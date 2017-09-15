Brown obit

Mr. Mathis Brown of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2017 in the Bay Medical Center of Panama City, Florida. He was 71 years old.

Mathis was born on October 5, 1945 to the late Alexander Brown, Sr., and the late Madie Andrews. Being of the Christian Faith he was a part of the Holiness denomination and was a member of the True Holiness Church International of Ebro, Florida. He worked in the construction field and was a friendly, kind and giving person.

He leaves to cherish his memories seven (7) brothers: Bishop Edward (Lottie) Mike, Sr., Alfred (Gloria Mae) Peterson, Eddie (Debra) Brown, Alexander (Betty) Brown, Jr., Willie (Cathy) Brown, John (Erica) Brown, and Timothy (Alice) Brown; seven (7) sisters: Maevesta Fletcher, Myra Britt, Susie (Willie Lee) Potter, Gloria D. (Rev. Richard) Peterson, Brenda (Thomas) Peterson, Debra (Elder Don) Conner, and Connie Hawes; brother-in-law: Eddie Moultry; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mathis’ Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, September 16, 2017 from the sanctuary of the True Holiness Church International of Ebro, Florida with Pastor Louis D. Brown, Bishop Edward Mike, Sr., Jr. Bishop Willie Potter, Sr., Minister Eli Andrews, and Elder Don Conner, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Viewing will be from 12-9 P.M. CST, Friday, September 15, 2017 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mr. Brown will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services at the church on Saturday.