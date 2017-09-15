NAS PENSACOLA HOSTS GOLD STAR PROGRAM

PENSACOLA, Fla. — NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), in cooperation with the National Naval Aviation Museum, (NNAM) will conduct the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony on September 21st at 11 a.m. The event, being conducted at the NNAM, is a national program that remembers and celebrates the lives of fallen service members. The ceremony is being conducted across the nation with the names of our fallen heroes read aloud. For each name, the bell is struck one time. Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad, Naval Education and Training Command, will be guest speaker.

The Navy Gold Star Program serves the families of all who died on active duty, regardless of branch of service or cause of death. The program serves Survivors by providing support, information and services as long as they desire.

FFSC is asking all Gold Star Survivors to participate in this event and are actively soliciting names of those in the local area who wish to be recognized during the ceremony. Anyone whose family member died while on active duty, that would like to have their service member’s name read aloud, are asked to contact Ms. Kathy Sims at 850-452-4277 or Kathy.sims@navy.mil. Please provide name, rank, and date of death of the decedent and the Gold Star family relationship. A photograph will also be requested to be respectfully displayed during the event

For further information, please call Ms. Kathy Sims at (850) 452-4277