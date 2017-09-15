Arrest made in murder of Washington County man

An arrest has been made following the discovery of a body on Crews Lake Road yesterday.

At 9:46 p.m., Thursday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Kendreqco Donnell Singleton, 33, of Jacksonville, Florida with an open count of murder in the death of Dennis Brown.

WCSO received a call Monday afternoon, alleging 49-year-old Dennis Brown, who had been at a friend’s house having drinks, had not been seen since leaving the friend’s residence on September 9.

During the missing person investigation, WCSO received statements that Brown then went to a residence located at 5645 HWY 79 in Vernon, where Singleton was staying while visiting his girlfriend’s family.

Following the discovery of a body on Crews Lake Road, the investigation shifted from a missing person case to what investigators believed to be a homicide.

According to the evidence and statements given to WCSO investigators, it is believed that Singleton and Brown engaged in a verbal altercation that led to Singleton shooting Brown multiple times.

“We have gathered evidence that leads us to believe that Singleton then attempted to bury Mr. Brown’s body on an adjacent property,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “It is also believed Singleton later removed Mr. Brown’s body, transporting it to Crews Lake Road, where it was discovered by a county employee yesterday.”

Singleton gave a sworn statement to investigators confessing to the murder of Dennis Brown.

Singleton was booked into the Washington County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.