Thurber obit

Raymond C. Thurber, age 74 of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL.

He was born on March 12, 1943 to the late Raymond A. Thurber and Louella (Freberg) Thurber in Pawtucket, RI.

Raymond has been a resident of the Vernon area for the past 12 years moving from Massachusetts and is a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen “Bette” Thurber of Vernon, FL, three daughters, Brenda Levesque and husband Todd of Vernon, FL, Mary Tweedell of Richmond, RI, Kim Amelingmeier and husband Brent of Roswell, GA, one sister, Elaine Wach of Pawtuckett, RI, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service for visitation. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery of Chipley, FL, with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.