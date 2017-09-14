Smith obit

Mr. Rex Milburn Smith, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away September 12, 2017 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

He was born January 14, 1926 in Black, Alabama, to the late Loyd Franklin Smith and Mattie Lou Farmer Smith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by one brother, Roy K. Smith and one sister-in-law, Ruth Page.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolly Smith of Bonifay, FL; one brother, James Ray Smith and wife Beverly of Panama City, FL; one sister, Waunette Chitty of Mobile, AL; one sister-in-law, Virginia Smith of Pensacola, FL; one brother-in-law, John S. Page of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 15, 2017, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.