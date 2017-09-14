Peters obit

Mrs. Patsy Neioma Peters, age 76, a former resident of Florida, passed away September 12, 2017 at Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

She was born November 3, 1940 in Jay, Florida to the late Ulyess L. Gay and Ada Beatrice Kemp Gay.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her two husbands, Carlton Williams and John C. Peters; one son, C.W. Williams; four brothers, Gene Gay, Robert Gay, Emory Gay and U.L. Gay; two sisters, Hazel Lewis and Thelma Short.

Mrs. Peters is survived by one daughter, Sally Jackson and husband Danny of Claxton, GA; two brothers, Cary Gay and wife Nancy of Milton, FL and Pasco Gay and wife Margie of New Hope, FL; four sisters, Betty Pettingill of Caryville, FL, Janet Harcus of Caryville, FL, Carolyn Morris of Waynesville, NC and Faye Jenkins of Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, Michael Williams and wife Kelly, Jimi Breland and wife Melida, Seretha Williams, Cassia Moore and husband Maurice; nine great-grandchildren, Jordyn Rowe and husband Cody, Savannah Gibson, Kaleb Williams, Annslee Breland, Natalia Moore, Anthony Edmonds, D’Andre Williams, Alaisha Williams and Carlie McCray; two great-grandchildren, Zandon Rowe and Caiden Rowe; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Grace Fellowship Christian Church with Jason Pugh and Jim Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.