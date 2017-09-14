Joyce Yvonne Bilbo Lee, 82, of Graceville, FL went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September, 16 at the Chapel of the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. J. W. and Joyce Lee Scholarship Fund at the Baptist College of Florida, 5400 College Drive, Graceville, FL 32440.

Mrs. Lee was born on October 5, 1934 in Bogalusa, LA. After her marriage, she began attending Louisiana College, but soon her growing family took precedence over school. One accomplishment during this period was the establishment of a Kindergarten at First Baptist Church in Jennings, LA. Last year, that program celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Once the children were older, Mrs. Lee graduated from Troy State University with a degree in education. She taught in Florida elementary schools for 25 years.

Mrs. Lee ministered along with her husband, J.W. Lee, in numerous area churches and at the Baptist College of Florida. She continued to bless and serve others after he passed 12 years ago. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Graceville.

She is survived by her three children, Jerolyn Barnhart (Tom), Jody Lee, and Jerry Lee (Peggi); five beloved grandchildren, Robert Barnhart, Lindsay Barnhart, Rebecca Barnhart, Jarrod Lee, and Jonnie Katherine Lee; and one great-grandchild, Ava Waller.