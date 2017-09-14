Lagois obit

Emily Margaree Lagois, age 74 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2017 in Panama City, Florida.

Emily was born on January 24, 1943 to Robert LeRoy and Emily Myrtie (Jones) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked for AT&T as a telephone operator. She was a member of the Church of God in Chipley, Florida. During her life she enjoyed collecting owls, loved to read, and was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Most of all she was known for her love for others and helping those in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert LeRoy and Emily Myrtie Hughes; husband: Johnny Melvin Thames; brother: AJ “Shorty” Hughes.

She is survived by her sons: Craig Walsingham and wife Julie of Rio Rico, Arizona, Richard Walsingham of Chipley, Florida, John Thames of Bossier City, Louisiana; one sister: Linda Hughes of Chipley, Florida; brother: Robert Lee Hughes and wife Lou Ann of Merritt Island, Florida; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Shepherd’s Gate Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Guy and Bro. DeWayne Carter officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Shepherd’s Gate Church is located at 1915 Ferguson Road, Chipley, Florida 32428, right off of Highway 77. If assistance is needed for directions please contact Obert Funeral Home at 850-638-2122.